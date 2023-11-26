On Assignment-Spotlight Artist: Byron Holton

By Missey Bailey

Meet Byron J. Holton Sr.: A Talented Pianist and Performer

Byron J. Holton Sr. is a self-taught pianist who was inspired by legendary musicians like Stevie Wonder, Donny Hatthaway, and Ray Charles. His musical journey started when he was placed in a music group called “Sounds of Success” with his older brother and friends. The group opened for many popular acts such as Usher Raymond, Carl Thomas, and Back Street Boys.

Byron’s passion for music led him to perform in various arenas, including The Miami Dolphins Voices of 2009, under the direction of Gloria and Jolio Estifan. He also recorded his first solo debut, “Twisted,” which featured his self-written, arranged, and produced songs like “Headache” and “Ya Body.” The project was well-received, with a top-notch production team like Dave Poler (engineer), Carlos Alvarez (mastering), and Fabian Master mixing at The Hit Factory Criteria of Miami.

However, “South Florida’s Very Own” Byron Holton’s latest single “Never Walk Alone” is a lively Afro-Beat Worship song that he wrote to help him cope with the passing of his father, Ralph Holton.


Stay connected with Byron Holton
TikTok: @byronholton
Instagram: @byron_holton
Booking Info: iambyronholton@gmail.com
Music is Available on Itunes, Amazon, Google, Spotify, iHeartradio etc…

www.IamByronHolton.com

