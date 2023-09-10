Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologize over letters of support for Danny Masterson

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis issued an apology on Saturday in response to criticism over their character letters in support of convicted rapist Danny Masterson, with whom they both starred on That '70s Show.

Masterson, 47, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Thursday after he was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape in a retrial.

Kutcher and Kunis were among those who provided character letters in support of Masterson, asking the judge for leniency, with both calling him a "role model."

The revelation was met with widespread online backlash, including criticism by two of the Jane Does in the case. Jane Doe 3, whose count was ultimately dismissed, also blasted the stars on social media on Friday for their show of support, claiming Kutcher is "just as sick" as his "role model" and that she feels "very sad" for Kunis.

Kutcher and Kunis addressed the criticism in a brief video message posted on Instagram on Saturday.

"We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher began.

Kunis said they have "historically" supported victims and "will continue to do so in the future."

Kutcher explained that Masterson's family reached out to them a few months ago and asked them to write character letters "to represent the person that we knew for 25 years, so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing."

"The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system, or the validity of the jury's ruling," Kunis said.

Kutcher added that the letters were not intended to undermine the testimony of the victims.

"We would never want to do that. And we're sorry that that has taken place," he said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.