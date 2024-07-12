Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Giancarlo Esposito, Red Hulk in teaser for 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Marvel Studios has dropped an action-packed teaser for Captain America: Brave New World, the first standalone film with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as the star-spangled hero.

As reported, Harrison Ford joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, succeeding the late William Hurt. The Hulk-hunting general has become the president of the United States.

Despite their disagreements in the past, Ross wants to make Wilson's Captain America a military asset again.

"And if we disagree on how to manage a situation, then what happens?" Wilson asks. "Work with me, Sam," Ross ignores him.

"We'll show the world a better way forward," he later says ominously.

And those "situations" come fast: The teaser shows Giancarlo Esposito — a late addition to the cast, rumored to be playing mercenary George Washington Bridge — stalks the streets with an assault rifle.

Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), last seen in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier as a Black G.I. who was turned into a super-soldier decades prior, attempts to assassinate Ross.

"Sir, your inner circle has been compromised," Sam warns the president.

A returning character from 2008's The Incredible Hulk, Tim Blake Nelson's villainous Samuel Sterns, warns, "Global power is shifting. You're just a pawn."

With footage of Sam fighting off heavily armed enemies, Ross growls, "You may be Captain America, but you're not Steve Rogers."

"You're right, I'm not," Sam replies.

Sam later dogfights with fighter jets, joined in the sky by his successor to the Falcon mantle, Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez).

But the teaser ends with a roar, literally: Red Hulk, who in the comics is Ross' furious alter-ego, is glimpsed flinging Cap's shield into the ground.

Captain America: Brave New World opens Feb. 14, 2025.

Marvel Studios is owned by ABC News' parent company, Disney.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.