Anne Hathaway adaptation 'The Idea of You' chosen to close SXSW Film & TV Festival

The SXSW Film & TV Festival announced Tuesday that The Idea of You, the forthcoming romantic comedy starring Oscar winner Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, will close this year's fest, which runs March 8-16 in Austin, Texas.

Based on Robinne Lee's bestselling 2017 novel, co-producer and star Hathaway plays Solène, a divorced, 40-year-old single mom who finds herself in a relationship with Hayes, the 24-year-old star of the biggest boy band in the world, August Moon.

Galitzine plays the young singer who hits it off with Hathaway's character in the film from former SXSW Film & TV Fest winner Michael Showalter.

In the announcement, Claudette Godfrey, VP of SXSW Film & TV, called The Idea of You a "sexy, unexpected masterpiece" that has a "fresh perspective on love, age, attraction, and the timeless nature of human connection."

She adds, "We can’t wait for our audiences to have fun falling in love with Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine as their irresistible chemistry catches fire!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.