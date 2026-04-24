Andy Cohen on leaked audio from 'Summer House' season 10 reunion: 'It’s disgusting and illegal'

Andy Cohen is addressing the Summer House fandom after audio from the season 10 reunion leaked online.

The Bravo producer took to Threads on Friday to respond to the fact that audio from the season 10 reunion taping, which occurred on Thursday, has leaked and spread widely online. Specifically, the audio features Summer House cast members West Wilson, Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula in a heated exchange.

"People laid their souls out emotionally for ten hours yesterday and it’s disgusting and illegal for someone to leak or distribute this," Cohen wrote. "It’s disrespectful to the work and tears the cast put in yesterday. Let the season play out. You will see it all in due time."

Bravo posted a statement to its Instagram saying the network has launched a full investigation into how exactly the audio was leaked.

"The Summer House Reunion audio leak represents a serious breach of trust and a clear lack of respect for the cast, crew and the integrity of the production process,” the statement reads. “We take this matter very seriously and have launched a full investigation and we will take appropriate action based on our findings.”

The currently airing 10th season of Summer House has captured the zeitgeist due to a scandal that has been given the colloquial name "Scamanda."

After months of rumors, Batula and Wilson confirmed they are in a relationship in posts made to Instagram on March 31. Batula is married to Summer House cast member Kyle Cooke, although they are divorcing. Wilson is Miller's ex-boyfriend, and Batula was considered one of Miller's close friends.

The Summer House season 10 reunion will air May 26 on Bravo and stream the next day on Peacock.

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