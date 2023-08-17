AMC releases new images and teaser for 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon'

AMC has released new images and a new teaser from its forthcoming spinoff The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

The new footage from the show, which starts in September, shows Norman Reedus' Daryl not getting too warm a welcome from some of the locals after he wakes up in Europe.

"We're looking for an American," one of the characters growls.

Evidently, Daryl uses some of his survival experience from the States to rally survivors in France.

Reedus says at one point, "You did it your way, now we're gonna do it mine."

"Paris may be dead, but hope lives," a set of title cards reads, adding, "On September 10, believe in him."

The "long story" of how Daryl got to find himself in the former City of Lights will unfold on AMC and AMC+.

