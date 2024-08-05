'Alien: Romulus' guerilla marketing campaign sees New Yorkers struck down by facehuggers

20th Century Studios

By Stephen Iervolino

New Yorkers are used to ignoring most stuff they see on the street, but a new guerilla marketing campaign for Alien: Romulus made even some New Yorkers pause.

Spotted by outlets including Screen Thrill, the campaign features people collapsed on the subway, hanging out of a cab window and even in the middle of Times Square, convulsing with "breathing" replicas of the alien parasites known as facehuggers covering their faces.

Back in April, Romulus director Fede Álvarez showed off his new "favorite toy," an extremely creepy facehugger prop that can skitter around the floor via remote control.

The Romulus campaign is similar to another viral effort from 20th Century Studios, when replicas of the ape men from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes patrolled California's Venice Beach on horseback.

Alien: Romulus hits theaters Aug. 16.

20th Century Studios is a division of ABC News' parent company, Disney.

