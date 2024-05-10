ABC closing out 'The Conners' with shorter seventh season

ABC/Eric McCandless

By Stephen Iervolino

While rumors persisted that The Conners' sixth season would be its last, the Roseanne reboot will get a proper goodbye to fans with a shortened seventh season.

"You've been part of this family for years," a title card reads in a video just posted by ABC, as flashbacks from the original Roseanne play, folding into clips from The Conners, which debuted in 2018 after Roseanne Barr was fired from her own self-titled reboot.

"After 6 seasons, be there to say goodbye!" the video continues, before another title card reads, "The Conners: The Farewell Season."

The final installment will be a shortened 10-episode swan song for the sunsetting show.

According to Deadline, the cast shot a special segment designed as a capper for the show in case season 6's season finale on May 22 turned out to be a series finale, but that ending will no longer air.

