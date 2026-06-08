79th annual Tony Awards: The winners

Tony Awards Artwork (CBS)
By Jill Lances

The 79th annual Tony Awards, hosted by Pink, were handed out Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and carried live on CBS.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best play
Liberation

Best musical
Schmigadoon!

Best revival of a play
Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Best revival of a musical
Ragtime

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
John Lithgow, Giant

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
Laurie Metcalf, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys

Best direction of a play
Joe Mantello, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Best direction of a musical
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best book of a musical
Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon!

Best original score
Music and lyrics: Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon!

Best choreography
Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best orchestrations
Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon!

Best scenic design of a play
Chloe Lamford, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Best scenic design of a musical
Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys

Best costume design of a play
Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels

Best costume design of a musical
Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best lighting design of a play
Jack Knowles, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Best lighting design of a musical
Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Best sound design of a play
Mikaal Sulaiman, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Best sound design of a musical
Kai Harada, Ragtime

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