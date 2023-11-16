4rozen? Fourth Frozen movie may be in the works, Disney CEO says

Attention, Frozen fans! A Frozen 4 may be in the works.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the "surprise" that "Frozen 3 is in the works and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works, too."

He added, "Jenn Lee, who created Frozen, the original Frozen and Frozen II, is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories."

Both Frozen and Frozen II crossed $1 billion at the global box office when they were released in 2013 and 2019, respectively, according to box office tracker The Numbers.

Hong Kong Disneyland is also opening a new "World of Frozen" themed land on Nov. 20, giving parkgoers the chance to visit Arendelle, too.

"For years at our Disney parks, we've been creating these large, immersive worlds," Iger expressed.

"Essentially, they're the physical embodiment of some of the greatest stories that we've told whether it's Cars Land or Star Wars or Pandora [from Avatar]," he continued.

Iger called Frozen "our most valuable franchise," adding, "I think it's just ripe for basically, building the place that Frozen takes place in and it's just a fantastic land that enables people to get immersed in the story of Frozen and interact with all the great characters for films."

He says the new land brings Arendelle to life.

"The best thing here is you visit and you actually can meet Olaf and Anna and Elsa and all the gang," adding, " ... you actually feel like you're in the place that the movie took place in and it just gives you this powerful sense of story that I think people have grown to love over the last decade."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.