2 found dead at Los Angeles home owned by director Rob Reiner: Police

ABC NewsRob Reiner attends the Premiere of "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/FilmMagic)

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating two deaths at a home that property records show belongs to director Rob Reiner in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles.

Senior law enforcement sources told ABC News the victims were stabbed to death.

Officers were called to the home at 3:40 p.m. PT, the LAPD said in a statement, calling the investigation an apparent homicide.

A man and woman were found deceased inside the home, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to ABC News. Their ages were reported as 78 and 68 years old.

The senior leadership of the LAPD's robbery and homicide unit responded to the scene.

The identities of the individuals and their cause of death have not yet been released.

Reiner is known for massive Hollywood hits, including The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally..., Stand By Me, This is Spinal Tap and many more.

He and his wife, Michele Singer, got married in 1989 and share three children, Jake, Nick and Romy.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.