The 10 most viral moments of 2025

FILE PHOTO (L-R) Gayle King and Katy Perry attend the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Going to space

The internet in 2025 continued to shape cultural moments with viral phenomena across art, music, politics, and gaming. Memes and trends defined the online experience, from AI-generated Ghibli Me photos to the rise of Marcus the Worm in VRChat.

Here are the 10 most viral moments of 2025 according to Complex:

10. #GhibliMe AI Photos

9. Marcus the Worm VRChat Memes

8. Aura Farming Kid

7. Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

0 of 9 Super Bowl LIX halftime: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) Super Bowl LIX halftime show: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the Super Bowl halftime show at the Superdome. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) Super Bowl LIX halftime show: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during halftime. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Super Bowl LIX halftime show: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during halftime of Super Bowl LIX. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) Super Bowl LIX halftime show: Kendrick Lamar and SZA perform onstage during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) Super Bowl LIX halftime show: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during halftime. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Super Bowl LIX halftime show: SZA and Kendrick Lamar perform onstage during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) Super Bowl LIX halftime show: Mustard, left, and Kendrick Lamar perform onstage during halftime. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

6. Baby Head JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance speaks with ABC News while appearing on This Week, Oct. 12, 2025. ABC News

5. Katy Perry Goes to Space

Going to space FILE PHOTO (L-R) Gayle King and Katy Perry attend the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for FIREAID) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

4. The Sydney Sweeney Jeans/Genes Debate

Sydney Sweeney American Eagle Jeans (Photo provided by YouTube API - American Eagle)

3. Coldplay Kiss Cam

2. “6 7”

1. Labubu