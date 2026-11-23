Independent Contributor

A high water bill could be the first sign of a leak you haven't noticed. Worn toilet parts and dripping faucets can waste a surprising amount of water before anyone spots them.

Why has your water bill suddenly gone up when nothing about your household routine has changed?

You're taking the same showers and running the same loads of laundry, yet the charges keep climbing.

The problem might be a leak somewhere in your plumbing. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), household leaks can waste nearly 10,000 gallons of water annually.

A running toilet or dripping faucet might go unnoticed, but the wasted water adds up month after month.

Could a Running Toilet Cause a High Water Bill?

A running toilet can waste hundreds of gallons of water without leaving a puddle on the bathroom floor. The problem often comes from a worn flapper that no longer seals properly, so water leaks continuously from the tank into the bowl.

You can check for this with a simple food coloring test. Add several drops of food coloring to the toilet tank and wait about 15 minutes without flushing.

If the color appears in the bowl, water is leaking through.

Can a Dripping Faucet Raise Your Water Bill?

A dripping faucet might not seem like a serious problem, but even a slow leak can waste hundreds of gallons over several months. Worn washers and loose pipe connections are common culprits.

Check these areas around your home:

Kitchen and bathroom faucets that keep dripping after being turned off

Under-sink pipes with damp fittings or water stains

Showerheads that leak when the shower isn't running

Outdoor taps with loose connections or persistent drips

Replacing a worn washer or tightening a fitting may be enough to stop the waste and prevent further damage.

Don't Forget Outdoor Plumbing and Irrigation

A leaking sprinkler system can waste plenty of water without leaving any signs inside your home. Broken sprinkler heads and faulty valves can keep water flowing long after the system should have switched off.

Walk around your yard and look for soggy patches or spots where the grass grows faster than the rest of the lawn. Run each sprinkler zone briefly to check for leaks or damaged heads. An accidental change to the irrigation timer could also explain the increase.

How Can You Check for Hidden Water Leaks?

Some leaks hide inside walls or under the slab, where you can't see them. A simple water meter leak test shows whether water is escaping somewhere in your plumbing.

Turn off every faucet and water-using appliance. Record your water meter reading, then check it again after two hours without using any water. If the reading has changed, you may have a leak.

Finding the exact location can be hard, so if you suspect a concealed pipe is leaking, find reliable local plumbing professionals who can track it down with specialized leak detection equipment.

Find the Leak Before the Next Bill Arrives

A high water bill may be your first warning that something is wrong with your plumbing. Check the usual leak points and your water meter, and have suspected leaks repaired before they waste more money.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.