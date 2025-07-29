Your Chance to Win $1K + Support Your School – Register Now!

HOT 105 is helping you step into the school year with style and a little extra cash.

We’re hooking you up with $1,000 for yourself plus another $1,000 to bless your school or favorite charity.

Whether you’re getting the kids ready for a new school year, paying off school supplies, giving back to the community or enjoying your favorite Today’s R&B and Old School, HOT 105 is the Soul of Miami!

👉Register below for your chance to win and make this back-to-school season one to remember.

Register to win below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. NATIONAL SWEEPSTAKES. 7/30/25–8/27/25. Open to legal FL res. in Miami-Dade or Broward counties; 18+. To enter, complete entry form here or on the HOT 105 App (free). Std. data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person/day. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: here. Sponsor: Audience LLC, 32 West 200 S., Ste. 227, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.
