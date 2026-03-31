YOU COULD WIN A WALT DISNEY WORLD DREAM VACATION FROM HOT 105!

To celebrate the power of dreams, HOT 105 wants to send you on a dream vacation to The Most Magical Place On Earth—Walt Disney World Resort!

Discover stunning worlds, favorite stories, far-off galaxies and Disney magic around every corner at four amazing Theme Parks…just like Disney Dreamers do.

For 19 years, Disney Dreamers Academy has provided lifechanging opportunities for high school students from across the country. Students are inspired through interactive career workshops, motivational speaker panels, networking opportunities and more. Walt Disney World Resort proudly supports communities and culture by encouraging the next generation to dream big and equipping them with tools to make those dreams a reality.

Now get ready to follow your vacation dreams to Walt Disney World Resort—The Most Magical Place On Earth!

Tune in to HOT 105 weekdays with Shelby Rushin for your chance to win a $50 Disney gift card and download the free HOT105 app to enter for your chance to win a dream vacation to The Most Magical Place On Earth—Walt Disney World® Resort!

Meet the 2026 Disney Dreamers Academy Class. LEARN MORE.

Register Below:

As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/1/26–4/17/26. Open to legal FL res. in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties; 18+. To enter (i) listen to “Middays with Shelby Rushin” on HOT 105 weekdays, 4/6–4/17, for cue to call, call 1-888-550-9105 and be the designated caller; or (ii) visit hot105fm.com/contests or the HOT105 App (free), and submit entry form. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: hot105fm.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

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