You could win a Disney Cruise from Hot105!

HOT105 wants you to set sail for adventure aboard the Disney Treasure-the newest ship from Disney Cruise Line! On board, the daring tales of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and classic attractions come to life through dazzling entertainment, imaginative dining and immersive kid and adult spaces. Paired with sandy Caribbean beaches and the crew’s unrivaled service, there’s no wrong way to explore!

For the first time ever, you can even experience new venues like Haunted Mansion Parlor, a spirited cocktail lounge, and Plaza de Coco, a theatrical family dining experience full of dancing, music and more. The whole family will walk away with magical memories they’ll treasure forever!

Enter for your chance to win from HOT105 today!

LEGAL NOTICE

As to Disney properties: ©Disney Ships’ Registry: The Bahamas

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/6/24–7/19/24. Open to legal FL res. in Broward and Miami-Dade counties; 18+. To enter, complete entry form at hot105fm.com/contests or on the HOT 105 FM App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: hot105fm.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.

WHQT WINTER CRUISE SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES



