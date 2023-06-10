Win VIP tickets to City of Miami Gardens Park-in & Party Juneteenth celebration!

Juneteenth Celebration

Listen to win your tickets to Park In & Party, Juneteenth Celebration, Saturday June 17th Hard Rock Stadium with performances by Ballgreezy, Ronnie VOP, Melton Mustafa and more hosted by Marvin Dixon.

LISTEN TO WIN! Sponsored by the City of Miami Gardens.

FOR MORE INFO AND CAN PURCHASE TICKETS>HERE

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to HOT 105 between 6/12/23-6/16/23. Odds vary. Prize: 1) pair of VIP tickets to the City of Miami Gardens Park-in & Party Juneteenth celebration on 6/17/23. Retail value of: $150. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)
