Win tickets to THE VIBE, South Florida’s Ultimate Day Party - All Black Affair!

All Black Day Party

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app, to win tickets to The VIBE, South Florida’s Ultimate Day Party - All Black Affair, Sunday November 3rd @ Club Amsterdam! Sponsored by Delo Promotions and Toyota of Hollywood.

All Black Day Party

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 10/12/24-11/01/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to “The Vibe,” South Florida’s Ultimate Day Party- All Black Affair, Sunday November 3rd @ Club Amsterdam. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!