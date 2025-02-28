Win tickets to the UniverSoul Circus!

Universoul 2025

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app @ 2pm to win YOUR FAMILY 4 PACK OF TICKETS TO THE UNIVERSOUL CIRCUS, celebrating 30 years of fun under the big top. February 27th-March 14th at Miramar Regional Park.

Purchase tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 3/1/25-3/14/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) family 4-pack of tickets to UniverSoul Circus Feb. 14th - Mar 16th, 2025 at the Miramar Regional Park. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!