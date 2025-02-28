Win tickets to the 2025 Maximize Your Potential Conference!

Listen Sunday for your chance to win FREE 3-day tickets to the 2025 Maximize Your Potential Conference from Mar. 6th - Mar. 8th at The Faith Center. Starring Jay Barnett, Jackie Green, Tasha Leonard, Anthony O’Neal & more! Sponsored by Henry Fernandez and The Faith Center!

LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT105 App!

Purchase tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 3/2/25-3/2/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the 2025 Maximize Your Potential Conference from Mar. 6th - Mar. 8th, 2025 at The Faith Center. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group