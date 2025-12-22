Win tickets to Stay Strong Jamaica!

Stay strong

Listen all this week @ 7am & 12pm to win your tickets to see Stay Strong Jamaica, a Hurricane Melissa Benefit concert at Hard Rock Live on Join us Friday, January 2nd Featuring Shaggy, Inner Circle, The Whalers & more!

All net ticket proceeds & donations will directly support the country of Jamaica. Get tickets now at MYHRL.com or Ticketmaster.com. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 12/20/25-12/30/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Stay Strong Jamaica, a Hurricane Melissa Benefit at Hard Rock Live on Friday, January 2. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!