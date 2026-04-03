Win tickets to the South Florida Soul Rodeo!

Listen all this week to win your tickets to the South Florida Soul Rodeo, May 9th@ Harris Field Doc De Milly Rodeo grounds, in Homestead.

Be there to witness Bull Riding, Ladies Barrel Racing, Ranch Bronc Riding and more. Hot105 plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS!

Buy tickets, South Florida Soul Rodeo-Homestead Tickets, Saturday, May 9 from 5 pm to 10 pm | Eventbrite

Enter the Keyword Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 04/6/26 through 05/1/26. Prize: 2 tickets to the South Florida Rodeo. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

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