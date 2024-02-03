Win tickets to the South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s Grand Tasting Event!

SOBEWFF 2024

Download the Free Hot105 Mobile App and register to win your tickets to the 23rd Annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival Grand Tasting Event with unforgettable performances by Rev Run, Busta Rhymes, Dj Khaled and more on February 24th and 25th in Miami Beach!

Sobewff 2024

Register for Your Chance to Win!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, register on the free HOT105 between 2.3.24 through 2.16.24. Odds vary. Prize (1) pair of tickets to tickets to the 23rd Annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival Grand Tasting Event on February 24th and 25th in Miami Beach. Approx. retail value: $100.00. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

Cox Media Group

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!