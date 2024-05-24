Win tickets to see Tye Tribbett PLUS a Meet & Greet!

Tye Tribbett 2024

Listen to win your tickets to see Grammy Award winning gospel singer Tye Tribbett and Friends live! May 29th at the Fillmore Miami Beach - Plus you’re qualified to win a meet and greet for you and a friend. Be caller 10 at 888-550-9105 to experience this Gospel great! ALWAYS More on our Hot 105 app or at hot105fm.com. Sponsored by Live Nation.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 5/25/24-5/29/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Tye Tribbett and Friends on May 29th, 2024 at the Fillmore Miami Beach and a Meet & Greet. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

