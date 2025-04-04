Win tickets to see Tiffany Haddish!

Listen everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app @ 6PM to win your tickets to see Tiffany Haddish @ The Funny and Fearless Tour, Saturday, April 19th at the Parker. Sponsored by The Parker. HOT 105 plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 4/5/25-4/11/25 and enter the keyword on the HOT105 app or website. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Tiffany Haddish @ The Funny and Fearless Tour, Saturday, April 19th, 2025 at the Parker. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group