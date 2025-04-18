Win tickets to see Tarrus Riley with Dean Fraser and The Blak Soil Band!

Listen everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app to win your tickets to see Taurus Riley live May 2nd @ The Parker with special guests Dean Fraser and Blak Soil Band. Sponsored by The Parker. HOT 105 plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 on 4/19/25 - 4/20/25 . Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Taurus Riley live May 2nd, 2025 at The Parker with special guests Dean Fraser and Black Soil Band. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group