Win tickets to see Tamela Mann & Hezekiah Walker LIVE!

LISTEN TO WIN ALL THIS WEEK @ 9AM and 12PM: Tickets to see gospel greats, Tamela Mann and Hezekiah Walker live @ the Adrienne Arsht Center, Thursday April 4th.
NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 3/30/24-4/5/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Tamela Mann and Hezekiah Walker at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL on Thursday April 4th, 2024 Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)
