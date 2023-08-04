Win tickets to see Snoop Dogg!

Snoop Dog

Get ready for the High School Reunion Tour with Snoop Dogg featuring Wiz Khalifa, Warren G, Too Short and more. Sunday August 13th @ the IThink Amphitheater. LISTEN TO WIN! Sponsored by Live Nation.

PURCHASE TICKETS > HERE



NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 8/7/23-8/11/23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets Snoop Dogg featuring Wiz Khalifa, Warren G, Too Short and more. Sunday August 13th 2023 @ the IThink Amphitheate. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!