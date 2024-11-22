Win tickets to see Rose Royce, Russell Thompkins, Jr., and The New Stylistics!

Embrace Girls

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app, to Win tickets and take A TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE WITH TWO BIG BANDS, ROSE ROYCE AND THE NEW STYLISTICS BENEFITING THE EMBRACE GIRLS FOUNDATION, SUNDAY DECEMBER 15TH.

Tickets are on sale now at TheCasinoAtDaniaBeach.com.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 11/23/24-11/29/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Rose Royce and the legendary Russell Thompkins, Jr., and The New Stylistics on Sunday, December 15th, 2024. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

