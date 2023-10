LISTEN AL THIS WEEK TO WIN : Grammy award winner Patti Labelle will be up close and personal performing her catalogue at the Miramar Cultural Center, Saturday November 18th, 8pm for one show only! Listen to win! Presented by City of Miramar.

Buy tickets HERE!





NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to HOT105 between 10/28/23- 11/4/23. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to Patti Labelle at the Miramar Cultural Center, Saturday November 18th 2023. Retail value of: $80. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)