LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app, to Win tickets to get your laugh on with Comedian Ms. Pat live at The Parker, Friday October 4th. Sponsored by Outback.





NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to HOT 105 between 9/28/24-10/04/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Ms. Pat at The Parker, Friday October 4th, 2024. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)