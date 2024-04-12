Win tickets to See Missy Elliott LIVE!

Missy Elliott Tour 2024

LISTEN TO WIN ALL THIS WEEK @ 1PM & 6PM: tickets to experience Missy Elliott’s OUT OF THIS WORLD TOUR featuring Ciara and Busta Rhymes, July 25th at the Amerant Bank Arena. Sponsored by Live Nation.

Missy Elliott Live 2024


NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 4/13/24-4/19/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets see Missy Elliott’s OUT OF THIS WORLD TOUR featuring Ciara and Busta Rhymes, July 25th, 2024 at the Amerant Bank Arena. Retail value of: $200. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

