LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app @ 2pm and 6pm to win your tickets to see the Queen of R&B, Mary J Blige, with special guests Mario and NeYo Live. Sunday April 27th at the For My Fans Tour @ The Kaseya Center. Sponsored by LIVE NATION.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to HOT 105 between 3.8.25 through 3.21.25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the For My Fans Tour on Sunday April 27th, 2025 at Kaseya Center in Miami. Retail value of: $119. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)