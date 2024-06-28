Win tickets to see Lauryn Hill and The Fugees!

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app, to WIN ALL THIS WEEK @ 1PM and 4PM : tickets to experience Ms Lauryn Hill & The Fugees with special guest YG Marley Live at the Miseducation Anniversary Tour, August 11th @ IThink Amphitheater. Sponsored by Live Nation.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 on 6.29.24 through 7.19.24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Lauryn Hill and The Fugees at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on August 11th, 2024. Approx. retail value: $139 total. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group