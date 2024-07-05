Win tickets to see Janet Jackson!

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app, to win all this week @ 7AM,10AM AND 12PM: tickets to experience Janet Jackson LIVE at the Together Again Tour, July 18th @ the iThink Amphitheater. Sponsored by Live Nation.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 on 7.8.24 through 7.14.24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Janet Jackson at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre on July, 18th, 2024. Approx. retail value: $79.90 total. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

