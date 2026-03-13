Win tickets to see Gladys Knight at the Hard Rock Live!

Listen all this week to win your tickets to see the Iconic, Gladys Knight, live. Thursday, April 2nd at Hard Rock Live inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Sponsored by Hard Rock Live. What station plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS to experience Gladys Knight?

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Palm Beaches, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter listen to HOT 105 between 3.14.26 through 3.20.26. Prize: (2) tickets to see Gladys Knight on Thursday April 2nd @ The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Approx. retail value: total. $100 Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).