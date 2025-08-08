Win tickets to see Freddie McGregor & Friends at Sunset Cove Amphitheater!

Freddie 2025

Listen all weekend and during Reggae Runnins’ with Tanto Irie to win tickets to Freddie McGregor & Friends, August 17 at Sunset Cove Amphitheater featuring Luciano, Spragga Benz, Frisco Kid, Perfect Giddiman, Teflon, and Shuga!

Sponsored by The Art of Music.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 8/9/25-8/10/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Freddie McGregor & Friends, August 17, 2025 at Sunset Cove Amphitheater. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

