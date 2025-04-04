Win tickets to see Fantasia!

Fantasia

Listen everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app @ 8AM, 11AM and 1PM to win your tickets to see Fantasia LIVE. Friday June 7th with Joe and Musiq Soulchild at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Sponsored by Hard Rock Live. HOT 105 plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS!

Buy tickets, here!

GET YOUR TICKETS BEFORE ANYONE ELSE—PRE-SALE STARTS WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9TH, AT 10 AM ON TICKET MASTER DOT COM. USE CODE “LOVE” TO ACCESS EXCLUSIVE EARLY TICKETS.

GENERAL PUBLIC TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 11TH, AT 10 AM—DON’T WAIT!

Fantasia

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 4/5/25-4/11/25 and enter the keyword on the HOT105 app or website. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Fantasia on Friday, June 7th, 2025 with Joe and Musiq Soulchild at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!