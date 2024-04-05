Win tickets to see Disney On Ice at the Watsco Center!

Disney on Ice 2024

LISTEN TO WIN ALL THIS WEEK @ 10AM and 3PM: A family four pack of tickets to Disney On Ice, Wednesday, April 24th @ the Watsco Center to experience Frozen & Encanto live!

Disney On Ice 2024

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 4/6/24-4/19/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) a family four pack of tickets to Disney On Ice, Wednesday, April 24th at the Watsco Center. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

