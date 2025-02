Win tickets to see Disney On Ice at the Amerant Bank Arena!

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app, @ 7am and 2pm to win your tickets to experience Disney On Ice with your favorite characters from Frozen and Encanto @ the Amerant Bank Arena, March 13th – 16th.

Disney on Ice 2025

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+.To enter, listen to HOT 105 2.22.25 through 3.7.25. Prize: (1) family 4-pack of tickets to the all-new Disney on Ice, March 13th – 16th. at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. Disney is not a sponsor, endorser or administrator of this Promotion. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)