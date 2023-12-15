Win tickets to see The Commodores & The Spinners!

Listen to win tickets to see The Legendary Commodores along with The Spinners live in concert, Sunday, January 7th, at the Broward Center for Performing Arts! Sponsored by the Broward Center.

Purchase tickets, Here!

The Commodores and The Spinners 2024

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to HOT 105 between 12.18.23-12.22.23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see The Commodores and The Spinners live in concert on Sunday, January 7th, 2023 that the Broward Center for Performing Arts. Approx. retail value: $100.00. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

