Win tickets to see Charlie Wilson!

Charlie Wilson 2024

Listen to win your tickets to see Charlie Wilson Live! Friday June 14th at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater. Be caller 10 at 888-550-9105 to experience this musical icon! ALWAYS More on our Hot 105 app or at hot105fm.com. Sponsored by AEG.

Charlie Wilson 2024

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 3/3/24-3/15/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Charlie Wilson Live on Friday June 14th, 2024 at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!