Win tickets to see Beres Hammond!

Beres Hammond

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app to win your tickets to see the legendary Beres Hammond at the Broward Center for two unforgettable nights — August 30th and 31st. Listen for your chance to experience his smooth reggae vibes and timeless hits like “Rockaway,” “No Disturb Sign,” and “Tempted to Touch. Sponsored by The Broward Center. HOT 105 plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 5/17/25-5/18/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Beres Hammond on August 30th-31st, 2025 at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!