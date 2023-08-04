Win tickets to see 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes!

50 Cent

Get ready for 50 Cent and special guest Busta Rhymes live at the iThink Financial Amphitheater! Listen all this week to win your tickets to celebrate the 20th anniversary of 50Cent debut, Sunday August 20th. Listen to Win! Sponsored by Live Nation.

PURCHASE TICKETS > HERE


NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 8/5-8/18. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to 50 Cent & Busta Rhymes on August 20th 2023. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

