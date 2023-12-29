Win tickets to Ringling Bros & Barnum and Bailey!

Listen for your chance to win tickets to experience the re-imagined Ringling Bros and Barnum and Bailey GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH, featuring 75 performers representing 18 countries, showcasing awe inspiring acts including aerial, acrobatics, world dance, music, comedy, and jaw dropping thrills on January 27th at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise!

Sponsored by FELD ENTERTAINMENT.

Buy tickets, HERE!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 1/1/24-1/19/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) 4-pack of tickets to Ringling Bros and Barnum and Bailey GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH on January 27th, 2024 at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group