Win tickets to Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout!

Mark your calendars and get ready for Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout, August 9th - August 11th at the Luxurious Diplomat Resort in Hollywood, Florida! Get ready to enjoy live performances from Eric Benet, Christopher Williams, Truth Hurts, Josh X, The Ladies of Hip-Hop with Monie Love, Lady of Rage and Da Brat, a praise break with Jekalyn Carr and Charles Jenkins, and of course, Rickey Smiley and friends will bring the comedy. This will be a fun filled weekend that you won’t want to miss. Log onto Eventbrite.com and look up Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout!

Rickey Smiley Birthday Bash

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 7/24/24-8/9/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout on August 9th - August 11th, 2024 at the Diplomat Resort in Hollywood, Florida. Retail value of: $250. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)





