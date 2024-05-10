Win tickets to Reggae Love Fest!

Reggae Love Fest 2024

LISTEN TO WIN ALL THIS WEEK @ 9AM, 1PM, 3PM, 6PM, 9PM AND 11PM : tickets to the Reggae Love Fest featuring Shabba Ranks, Capleton, Elephant Man, Slick Rick, Patra, Super Cat and more! Saturday, June 22nd at the Amerant Bank Arena. Sponsored by Reggae Love Entertainment.

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 or register on the free HOT105 App between 5/11/24-6/21/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Reggae Love Fest on Saturday, June 22nd, 2024 at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!