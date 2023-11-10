Win tickets to the R&B Music Experience!

R&B Music Experience 2023

The R&B Music Experience is coming to the MIA, Sunday, December 3rd at the Kaseya Center! Featuring Tyrese, Xscape, El DeBarge, Ginuwine, Next, 112, Silk and more! Be caller 10 at 1-888-550-9105 to win!

Sponsored by Another Global Events Production.

Buy Tickets HERE!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 11/11/23-11/24/23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the R&B Music Experience at the Kaseya Center on Saturday, November 18th, 2023! Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!