Win tickets to the R&B Music Experience!

The R&B Music Experience is coming to the MIA, Sunday, December 3rd at the Kaseya Center! Featuring Tyrese, Xscape, El DeBarge, Ginuwine, Next, 112, Silk and more! Be caller 10 at 1-888-550-9105 to win!

Sponsored by Another Global Events Production.

Buy Tickets HERE!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 11/11/23-11/24/23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the R&B Music Experience at the Kaseya Center on Saturday, November 18th, 2023! Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group