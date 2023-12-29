Win tickets to R&B Legends!

Listen for your chance to win tickets to experience an evening of R&B LEGENDS with Russell Thompkins Jr. & the new Stylistics, and Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes on Friday, January 12th, 2024 at The Parker in Ft. Lauderdale!

Sponsored by MusicWorks Concerts.

Buy tickets HERE!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 12/30/23-1/12/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to R&B LEGENDS with Russell Thompkins Jr. & the new Stylistics, and Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes on Friday, January 12th, 2024 at The Parker in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group