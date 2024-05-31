Win tickets to Rapids Water Park!

LISTEN everywhere on all of your devices and the HOT 105 app, to WIN ALL THIS WEEK @ 1PM tickets to Rapids Water Park experience mega thrills, mega fun and the new Mega Mayhem, Florida’s first dueling water coaster, now open just in time for summer fun!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 6/1/24-6/7/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) family 4-pack of tickets to Rapids Water Park. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group